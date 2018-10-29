Peter Shilton 'won't forget' witnessing moment of Leicester City helicopter crash

Ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton says he "won't forget" witnessing the moment the Leicester City owner's helicopter crashed in front of his eyes.

Shilton, 69, who won a record 125 caps for England, said he and his wife were left in shock after seeing the "horrendous" crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people, including the pilot, were killed in the crash.

Shilton had been watching the Foxes' Premier League match on Saturday and was headed towards the car park when he sensed something was wrong.

"We saw the helicopter - and obviously we knew it was the chairman's helicopter - and it was above us," Shilton said.

"All of a sudden there was a bit of a change in noise, and it started sort of spinning a bit. It seemed a bit surreal at the time.