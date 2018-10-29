Who were the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting?

Credit: AP

Professors, accountants, dentists and doctors serving their local community were among the 11 people killed in the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Those killed included a pair of brothers and a husband and wife. The oldest of them was 97, the youngest was 54. These were the people who were killed in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday.

Sylvan and Bernice Simon

Sylvan Simon, 86, and his wife, Bernice Simon, 84, both of Wilkinsburg, were killed at the same synagogue where they married in a candlelight ceremony in December 1956, according to Pittsburgh's Tribune-Review newspaper. Michael Stepaniak, who knew the Simons for decades, told the paper that the pair were "a loving couple, and they've been together forever. I hope they didn't suffer much, and I miss them terribly."

Rose Mallinger

The oldest of the those killed in the shooting, the 97-year-old was a regular attendee at the Tree of Life and reportedly attended with her daughter. She was said to have volunteered for years preparing breakfast for her fellow congregants. Former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond told the Washington Post: "She's gone to the synagogue for a lifetime, no matter how many people are there."

Melvin Wax

Fellow members of the congregation said Mr Wax, who was in his late 80s, was a kind man and a pillar of the congregation, filling just about every role except cantor. Myron Snider said his friend, known as Mel, was a retired accountant, and unfailingly generous. "He was such a kind, kind person," said Mr Snider, chairman of the congregation's cemetery committee. "When my daughters were younger, they would go to him, and he would help them with their federal income tax every year. Never charged them. "He and I used to, at the end of services, try to tell a joke or two to each other. Most of the time they were clean jokes. Most of the time. I won't say all the time. But most of the time."

Jerry Rabinowitz

Former Allegheny County deputy district attorney Law Claus remembered Jerry Rabinowitz, a 66-year-old personal physician, as more than a doctor for him and his family for the last three decades. "He was truly a trusted confidant and healer," he wrote in an email to his former co-workers. "Dr Jerry Rabinowitz...could always be counted upon to provide sage advice whenever he was consulted on medical matters, usually providing that advice with a touch of genuine humour," Mr Claus said. "He had a truly uplifting demeanour, and as a practising physician he was among the very best." Dr Rabinowitz, a family practitioner at UPMC Shadyside, was remembered by his UPMC as one of its "kindest physicians". The hospital said in a statement that "the UPMC family, in particular UPMC Shadyside, cannot even begin to express the sadness and grief we feel over the loss".

Joyce Fienberg

Joyce Fienberg, 74, spent most of her career at the University of Pittsburgh's Learning Research and Development Centre, retiring in 2008 from her job as a researcher looking at learning in the classroom and in museums. She worked on several projects including studying the practices of highly effective teachers. Dr Gaea Leinhardt, who was Mrs Fienberg's research partner for decades, said she is devastated by the murder of her colleague and friend. "Joyce was a magnificent, generous, caring, and profoundly thoughtful human being," she said.

Daniel Stein

Seventy-one-year-old Daniel Stein was a visible member of Pittsburgh's Jewish community, where he was a leader in the New Light Congregation. His wife, Sharyn, is the membership vice president of the area's Hadassah chapter. "Their Judaism is very important to them, and to him," said chapter co-president Nancy Shuman. "Both of them were very passionate about the community and Israel." Mr Stein was among a corps of the New Light members who, along with Mr Wax and Richard Gottfried, 65, made up "the religious heart" of the congregation, helping the rabbi with anything and everything that needed to be done to hold services, congregation officials said. Mr Stein's nephew Steven Halle told the Tribune-Review that his uncle "was always willing to help anybody".

Cecil and David Rosenthal

The two brothers have been described as an inseparable, warm-hearted pair who never missed Saturday services. Chris Schopf, from disability support group ACHIEVA who worked with the brothers, recalled 59-year-old Cecil's infectious laugh and 54-year-old David's gentle spirit. Mr Schopf said the two "looked out for one another" and were "kind, good people with a strong faith and respect for everyone around". Their sister is chief of staff to state Representative Dan Frankel, who recalls seeing the brothers at Tree of Life whenever he went there. He called them "very sweet, gentle, caring men".

Richard Gottfried

Richard Gottfried was a devoted member of the New Light Congregation, going to the synagogue every Saturday morning without fail. Stephen Cohen, the co-president of New Light, said Mr Gottfried and another member who was also killed on Saturday were the "religious heart of our congregation". "They led the service, they maintained the Torah, they did what needed to be done with the rabbi to make services happen," Mr Cohen said. Mr Gottfried, 65, was also preparing for a new chapter in his life. The dentist, who often did charity work seeing patients who could not afford dental care normally, was preparing to retire in the next few months. He ran a dental office with his wife, Peg Durachko.

Irving Younger

Mr Younger, a 69-year-old former small business owner and youth baseball coach, was described as "the most wonderful dad and grandpa" by one of his neighbours in Mount Washington. Tina Prizner said: “He talked about his daughter and his grandson, always, and he never had an unkind word to say about anybody.”

