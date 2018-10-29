Sara Cox to take over Radio 2 Drivetime show

Sara Cox will take over BBC Radio 2’s Drivetime show following Simon Mayo’s exit. Credit: PA

Sara Cox is taking over from Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley as the new presenter of the BBC Radio 2 Drivetime show. Cox has thanked fans for their support after she was confirmed as host of Radio 2's new Drivetime show following the departure of Simon Mayo. She wrote on Twitter: "So many lovely messages. Thank you! *cartwheels down the stairs to feed the dogs*". "Can't wait to start my dream job. I solemnly promise to play you brilliant music and make you lol-a-lot," Cox added. Mayo announced last week that he was quitting the station, after just a few months co-presenting with Jo Whiley.

Cox, who currently presents a 10pm to midnight show on Radio 2, had previously been heavily tipped to take over presenting duties on Chris Evans's Breakfast Show, but Zoe Ball landed the role. Mayo was the voice of Drivetime for eight years but announced he would be leaving to focus on writing. Whiley was brought in to co-host in May, but the move sparked a backlash from listeners and a petition to bring back the old format. Mayo defended Whiley when he announced he was quitting the BBC station, saying that "when the show was 'reconfigured' she was my first and only choice". Cox, who takes over in 2019, said: "I've been proud to be part of the Radio 2 family for a few years now and the opportunity to present such a big show as Drivetime - playing fantastic music and hopefully making people smile as they cook tea or head home after a day's graft - is the icing on what is already a very brilliant cake. "I'm beyond chuffed to be given this role and to directly quote my mum on hearing the good news, it is indeed 'fandabbyruddydozy'." Whiley will be launching a new show from 7pm to 9pm, Monday to Thursday.

Jo Whiley moves to the 7pm to 9pm weekday slot. Credit: PA