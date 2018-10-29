Seven convicted of sexual exploitation of teenage girls in Rotherham

A gang of seven men has been convicted of sexually exploiting vulnerable teenage girls in Rotherham.

One of the complainants told the trial how she had sex with “at least 100 Asian men” by the time she was 16. Another described being gang-raped in a forest and threatened with being abandoned there.

The case at Sheffield Crown Court is the first major prosecution arising out of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation in the South Yorkshire town which has identified more than 1,500 victims.

The investigation was set up in the wake of the 2014 Jay Report which laid bare the shocking scale of exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 and the failure of police and social services to intervene.

The jury in the trial, which finished on Monday, heard how girls who are now in their 30s were “lured by the excitement of friendship with older Asian youths” but then sexually assaulted and passed between men.