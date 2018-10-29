Tragic Leicester pilot and partner lived an ‘aviation love story’, friend says

The pilot who was killed in the helicopter crash outside Leicester City’s stadium has been remembered as a “funny and vivacious” man who was travelling the world with his soulmate.

Eric Swaffer died alongside his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz in the crash which also claimed the life of Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and two of his staff members, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.

Mr Swaffer was at the controls of the aircraft when it crashed in a car park just metres from the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

Witnesses said he was a hero for guiding the spinning helicopter away from crowds on the ground.

Friend Lucie Morris-Marr described Mr Swaffer as a “veteran in the field” and said he would have done all he could to prevent lives being lost in the incident.