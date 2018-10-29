TV staff praised for quick reactions after Glenn Hoddle collapse

The family of Glenn Hoddle have thanked TV staff whose quick reactions helped the 61-year-old when he collapsed on Saturday morning.

Simon Daniels, a member of the production crew and a special constable, gave Hoddle immediate medical attention when the former England manager suffered a heart attack at the BT Sport studios shortly after appearing on Robbie Savage's show.

Hoddle is in a serious condition but is responding well to treatment thanks to the quick-thinking of Daniels.

A spokesman for Hoddle said: "Glenn remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday. He continues to respond well to treatment.

"The family are grateful to everyone in the football family - and beyond - that have sent kind messages of support, they are very much appreciated.

"In particular, Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff that treated him immediately on set following his collapse.