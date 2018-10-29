US sending 5,200 troops to border as Trump warns migrant caravan to 'go back'

The US will send 5,200 active duty troops to "harden" the southern border against Central American migrants making their way through Mexico.

General Terrence O'Shaughnessy told reporters that 800 soldiers were en route on Monday and that the remainder of the troops would be at the southwest border by the end of the week.

Dubbed 'Operation Faithful Patriot', the move is an effort to help Customs and Border Protection at and near legal entry points.

Advanced helicopters will enable border protection agents to swoop down on migrants, he said.

"We're going to secure the border," Air Force Gen. Terrence

The deployment is in addition to more than 2,000 members of the National Guard are already providing assistance at the border.