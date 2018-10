Virgin Media comes out worst for broadband problems in Which? survey

Virgin Media has been named as the broadband provider customers are most likely to experience problems with, according to a Which? survey. Price increases and router issues are cited as the most complained about problems with the company’s service, with some claiming they had gone without an internet connection at all for hours or even days at a time. Slow speeds and connection dropouts are also among the list of grievances, mentioned by more than 7,000 households in the survey of the country’s 12 biggest broadband providers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Seven in 10 customers said they had experienced a problem with Virgin Media’s broadband over the last 12 months, followed closely by TalkTalk at 64%, Sky at 63% and BT at 62%. Zen fared out the least problematic broadband service but was still complained about by a third of people. “Year after year customers tell how us how they are suffering with shoddy broadband services, with problems ranging from very slow speeds to price hikes and connection dropouts,” said Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home services. “To make matters worse, it’s more than likely that anyone who’s been with their provider for 18 months or more is grossly overpaying for their broadband.”

TalkTalk, Sky and BT also scored badly in the survey Credit: PA/Rui Vieira