Watch live: Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers Budget 2018 and declares 'era of austerity is finally coming to an end'

Philip Hammond is setting out his Budget plans in the House of Commons, where he is expected to announce a £2 billion increase in funding for mental health services and has announced that the "era of austerity is finally coming to an end".

The Chancellor's announcement follows Theresa May's declaration in her Conservative Party conference speech that the era of austerity was finally ending with a cautious loosening of the public spending purse strings.

Monday's annual financial statement is expected to be his final budget before Britain leaves the EU.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations, Mr Hammond said he has set aside an extra £500,000 for different Cabinet departments to spend on Brexit preparations for 2019-2020.

Addressing fellow MPs, Mr Hammond said: "First, I have already allocated £2.2 billion to departments for Brexit preparations; and in the Autumn Budget last year I set aside a further £1.5 billion to be allocated for 2019-20.

"Today I am increasing that sum to £2 billion."

However, at the weekend Mr Hammond warned that his measures depend on a successful outcome to the Brexit negotiations with Brussels, and on Monday he warned the spring statement could become an emergency budget in the instance of a no-deal Brexit, setting the economy on a "new direction".

The Chancellor went to the Commons buoyed by an estimated £13 billion windfall due to better-than-expected Government borrowing figures.

Addressing the Commons he also told MPs that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has upgraded its forecast for GDP growth in 2019 from 1.3% to 1.6%, then 1.4% in 2020 and 2021; 1.5% in 2022; and 1.6% in 2023.

He continued the OBR predicts 800,000 more jobs by 2023, resulting in over 4.2 million net new jobs since 2010.

The 62-year-old added the OBR has forecast sustained real wage growth in each of the next five years, and forecast that the deficit will be less than 1.4% next year, falling to just 0.8% by 2023/24.

Borrowing this year will be £11.6 billion lower than forecast at the Spring Statement, at 1.2% of GDP, and is then set to fall from £31.8bn in 2019/20 to £26.7bn in 2020-21, £23.8bn in 2021/22, £20.8bn in 2022/23 and £19.8bn in 2023/24, Mr Hammond continued.

"The hard work of the British people is paying off, austerity is coming to an end," the Chancellor said following the forecasts from the OBR.

Mr Hammond said he is predicted to meet his structural borrowing target three years early, with borrowing of 1.3% of GDP in 2020/21, maintaining £15.4 billion headroom.

He continued that debt peaked in 2016/17 at 85.2% of GDP and then falls in every year of the forecast from 83.7% this year; to 74.1% in 2023/24 - lower in every year than forecast at the Spring Statement - allowing the Government to meet its target to get debt falling three years early.

Mr Hammond continued that he had "set out an indicative five year path" for spending which will see an average 1.2% annual growth in public spending for five years, after eight negative years.

He continued that if there is a Brexit deal he will spend more.