- ITV Report
-
Watch live: Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers Budget 2018 and declares 'era of austerity is finally coming to an end'
Philip Hammond is setting out his Budget plans in the House of Commons, where he is expected to announce a £2 billion increase in funding for mental health services and has announced that the "era of austerity is finally coming to an end".
The Chancellor's announcement follows Theresa May's declaration in her Conservative Party conference speech that the era of austerity was finally ending with a cautious loosening of the public spending purse strings.
Monday's annual financial statement is expected to be his final budget before Britain leaves the EU.
Due to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations, Mr Hammond said he has set aside an extra £500,000 for different Cabinet departments to spend on Brexit preparations for 2019-2020.
Addressing fellow MPs, Mr Hammond said: "First, I have already allocated £2.2 billion to departments for Brexit preparations; and in the Autumn Budget last year I set aside a further £1.5 billion to be allocated for 2019-20.
"Today I am increasing that sum to £2 billion."
However, at the weekend Mr Hammond warned that his measures depend on a successful outcome to the Brexit negotiations with Brussels, and on Monday he warned the spring statement could become an emergency budget in the instance of a no-deal Brexit, setting the economy on a "new direction".
The Chancellor went to the Commons buoyed by an estimated £13 billion windfall due to better-than-expected Government borrowing figures.
Addressing the Commons he also told MPs that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has upgraded its forecast for GDP growth in 2019 from 1.3% to 1.6%, then 1.4% in 2020 and 2021; 1.5% in 2022; and 1.6% in 2023.
He continued the OBR predicts 800,000 more jobs by 2023, resulting in over 4.2 million net new jobs since 2010.
The 62-year-old added the OBR has forecast sustained real wage growth in each of the next five years, and forecast that the deficit will be less than 1.4% next year, falling to just 0.8% by 2023/24.
Borrowing this year will be £11.6 billion lower than forecast at the Spring Statement, at 1.2% of GDP, and is then set to fall from £31.8bn in 2019/20 to £26.7bn in 2020-21, £23.8bn in 2021/22, £20.8bn in 2022/23 and £19.8bn in 2023/24, Mr Hammond continued.
"The hard work of the British people is paying off, austerity is coming to an end," the Chancellor said following the forecasts from the OBR.
Mr Hammond said he is predicted to meet his structural borrowing target three years early, with borrowing of 1.3% of GDP in 2020/21, maintaining £15.4 billion headroom.
He continued that debt peaked in 2016/17 at 85.2% of GDP and then falls in every year of the forecast from 83.7% this year; to 74.1% in 2023/24 - lower in every year than forecast at the Spring Statement - allowing the Government to meet its target to get debt falling three years early.
Mr Hammond continued that he had "set out an indicative five year path" for spending which will see an average 1.2% annual growth in public spending for five years, after eight negative years.
He continued that if there is a Brexit deal he will spend more.
It is thought he will announce extra cash for roads - with a £28.8 billion five-year programme of investment in major routes - broadband, social care and the armed forces, as well as help for small retailers.
The additional funding for mental health will be used to pay for the provision of support in every major A&E department, as well as more specialist ambulances and school mental health teams.
Mr Hammond has also indicated he is ready to bow to the growing clamour from Tory backbenchers for extra cash to ease the transition to Universal Credit when its rolls out nationally from next year.
Many MPs fear that without further support low-paid constituents will be plunged into severe financial difficulties, prompting former prime minister Sir John Major to warn of a voter backlash akin to the poll tax protests which helped bring down Margaret Thatcher.
However the Chancellor was also at pains to stress that major decisions on future spending will not be taken until the spending review next year by which time it is expected the outcome of the Brexit negotiations will be known.
"Once we get a good deal from the European Union and the smooth exit from the EU, we will be able to show the British people that the fruits of their hard work are now at last in sight," he said.
Mr Hammond still also has to fund the promised £20 billion-a-year increase in NHS funding in England over the next five years announced by Mrs May in June.
While the improvement in the public finances has eased some of the pressure for tax increases, it is likely that the Chancellor may still have to find additional revenue from somewhere.
One option could be a raid on the tax reliefs given to pensions savers, although that would be likely to provoke a fierce backlash from Tory MP which the Chancellor and the Prime Minister may be anxious to avoid.