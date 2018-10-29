Who were the victims of the Leicester helicopter crash?

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two of his staff and two pilots were killed when the Thai billionaire’s helicopter crashed in flames near the team’s ground.

Police confirmed the businessman, employees Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz died when the aircraft crashed near the south-east end of the King Power Stadium.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was known for arriving and leaving the stadium in his helicopter at home games.

Self-made billionaire Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was highly thought of in the city after he bought the Foxes for £39 million in 2010, and became chairman the following February.

Under his ownership the club rose out of the Championship and eventually won the Premier League for the first time in its history in 2015-16, defying odds of 5,000-1.