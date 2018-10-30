Bid to identify plane crash victims as search continues off Indonesia

Rescuers are continuing their search of the sea following the Indonesia plane crash that killed 189 people. Grief-stricken relatives have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the Lion Air plane crash. The search continued north-east of Jakarta as accounts emerged of problems on the jet’s previous flight, including rapid descents. The two-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet crashed into the Java Sea early Monday, just 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta for an island off Sumatra.

Its pilot requested clearance to return to the airport just two to three minutes after take-off, indicating a problem. Aircraft debris and personal belongings including ID cards, clothing and bags found scattered in the sea are being sorted into evidence bags. The disaster has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia’s fast-growing aviation industry, which was recently removed from European Union and US blacklists. Two passengers on the plane’s previous flight from Bali to Jakarta on Sunday described issues that caused alarm. Alon Soetanto told TVOne the plane dropped suddenly several times in the first few minutes of its flight. “About three to eight minutes after it took off, I felt like the plane was losing power and unable to rise. That happened several times during the flight,” he said. “We felt like in a rollercoaster. Some passengers began to panic and vomit.”

