Book of condolence opens in memory of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Mourners have begun leaving written tributes to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after a book of condolence was opened.
Football fans and others lined up to sign the book which went on display at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, three days after Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's death.
The Thai billionaire, 61, who purchased Leicester City in 2010, died along with four other people when the helicopter in which they were travelling crashed shortly after taking off from the ground on Saturday.
A shrine adorned with flowers and pictures of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, founder of duty-free retailer King Power, was also set up near the book.
So far hundreds of wreaths and floral tributes have been laid in memory of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha outside the stadium.
The businessman's son was pictured among those laying wreaths on Monday, and could be seen being comforted by Leicester City players, including Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel.
Among the others to die in the crash were the helicopter's pilot Eric Swaffer, co-pilot Izabela Lechowicz, as well as Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.
Fans from across the football world have joined with Leicester City in a show of solidarity.
The club has thanked well-wishers for their support, describing itself as "humbled".
Jerseys from clubs across English football have been laid among the tributes.
In a tweet, the club said: "We are humbled by the support from the football family and the wider world."
Leicester City said that an online book of condolence would also be available for those unable to make it to the ground.
The team indicated that the book of condolence and shrine would be open for the "foreseeable future".