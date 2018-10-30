Book of condolence opens in memory of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Mourners have begun leaving written tributes to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after a book of condolence was opened.

Football fans and others lined up to sign the book which went on display at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, three days after Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's death.

The Thai billionaire, 61, who purchased Leicester City in 2010, died along with four other people when the helicopter in which they were travelling crashed shortly after taking off from the ground on Saturday.

A shrine adorned with flowers and pictures of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, founder of duty-free retailer King Power, was also set up near the book.

So far hundreds of wreaths and floral tributes have been laid in memory of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha outside the stadium.

The businessman's son was pictured among those laying wreaths on Monday, and could be seen being comforted by Leicester City players, including Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel.