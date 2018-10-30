- ITV Report
-
Briton Samantha Jones facing possible death penalty for alleged murder of husband in Malaysia
A British woman is facing a possible death sentence over the alleged murder of her husband on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi.
Samantha Jones, 51, has been charged with murdering John William Jones, 62, who was found stabbed to death at their home.
Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said Jones was asked on Tuesday by a court official if she understood the charge, which carries the mandatory death sentence by hanging, and that her client said yes.
All executions in the country are being put on hold pending changes to the law.
Police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where Mr Jones was found dead on October 18.
Ms Kaur said Jones didn’t enter a plea as the magistrate court has no jurisdiction to hear a murder case and that the case is expected to be transferred to the high court.
The lawyer added that her client was “very, very overwhelmed” and grieving for her husband.
The next court hearing is scheduled for November 29.