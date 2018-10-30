Briton Samantha Jones facing possible death penalty for alleged murder of husband in Malaysia

A British woman is facing a possible death sentence over the alleged murder of her husband on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi.

Samantha Jones, 51, has been charged with murdering John William Jones, 62, who was found stabbed to death at their home.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said Jones was asked on Tuesday by a court official if she understood the charge, which carries the mandatory death sentence by hanging, and that her client said yes.

All executions in the country are being put on hold pending changes to the law.