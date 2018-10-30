Budget leaves UK with 'sufficient firepower' in case of no-deal Brexit, Philip Hammond claims

Chancellor Philip Hammond has insisted he has "sufficient firepower in my locker" in case there is a no-deal Brexit. Mr Hammond said the measures announced on Monday "will go ahead whatever happens" with the Brexit negotiations but a good deal will allow him to "put a bit more into the pot". In the Budget, the Chancellor signalled an easing of austerity with just five months to go before Britain quits the European Union. Boosted by improved public finance forecasts, he promised a “brighter future” after years of constraint imposed following the financial crash. But shadow chancellor John McDonnell dismissed the claim that austerity was ending, describing it as a "broken promise Budget". And Mr McDonnell said there were signs in the Budget that could signal an early general election. Referencing the tax cuts and spending hikes in the Budget, Mr McDonnell said: "The Tories usually do this. If a general election is coming, what they'll do is they'll splash out some money and then if they win the election they then start cutting it back again."

Asked at a press conference in Oslo, Norway, whether the Budget paved the way to an early general election, Theresa May said that was not the case. "We are not preparing for another general election," she said. "That would not be in the national interest." Mrs May added: "Austerity coming to an end isn't just about more money into our public services, it's about more money in people's pockets as well." Measures announced in Mr Hammond’s third Budget amounted to a £100 billion loosening of the purse-strings over a six-year period. But the spectre of a no-deal Brexit hung over the 72-minute statement, with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warning that failure to reach agreement with Brussels would hit the economy hard. A disorderly Brexit “could have severe short-term implications for the economy, the exchange rate, asset prices and the public finances”, warned the Government’s independent forecaster. “The scale would be very hard to predict, given the lack of precedent.” The Institute for Fiscal Studies is due to publish its own analysis of the Budget on Tuesday.

Mr Hammond delivered his latest Budget on Monday. Credit: PA

Mr Hammond said the Budget "stands in its own right" whatever happens with Brexit. "The measures that I announced yesterday will go ahead whatever happens," he said. "I'm confident that we will get a good deal with the EU. If we do get that deal there will be a dividend from that deal that will enable us to put a bit more into the pot for the spending review that happens next year." He added: "I also kept sufficient firepower in my locker in borrowing capacity terms to be able to intervene and support the economy if anything happens - not just a no-deal Brexit, it could be anything - which means the economy needs more support over the coming years." Mr McDonnell said the Chancellor could not keep dodging the issue of whether Britain will get a deal with the EU. "He's got to come down now firmly and say we need a deal that protects the jobs in the economy," Mr McDonnell said. The Labour MP said his party would not support the Budget in the House of Commons, where debate on the proposals is taking place on Tuesday. Mr McDonnell told ITV News: "It's not good enough on Universal Credit, he should have halted it and looked at how the system is operating because this will still force people into poverty. "We're facing the worst winter health crisis that we've ever seen and it certainly isn't enough money for the health service. "We can't support a budget that actually is simply saying that austerity is going to continue on almost permanently."

Credit: PA Graphics