Campaigners call for ‘racially discriminatory’ gangs database to be scrapped

Anti-racism campaigners have called on the London Mayor to scrap a controversial police gangs database.

A group including the director of Amnesty International UK Kate Allen and lawyer Imran Khan, known for representing the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, claims that Scotland Yard’s Gangs Matrix is racist and the “wrong tool” to tackle the recent rise in violent crime.

In an open letter to Sadiq Khan on Tuesday, they said: “All of us strongly believe the Metropolitan Police’s Gangs Matrix database is the wrong tool for the job.

“The Matrix is racially discriminatory: 78% of people on it are black, despite the fact that only 27% of those responsible for serious youth violence in London are black.

“In London, the term ‘gang’ has become heavily racialised – so much so that it is a significant hindrance to effective policy-making. To demonstrate the point, the Metropolitan Police’s own figures show that only 5% of knife crime is related to ‘gang’ activity.”

It continues: “To achieve the goal of a more peaceful capital city our response to violent crime must be evidence-based, not be tainted by institutional racism and mindful of human rights obligations.”

The campaigners’ letter called for an urgent meeting with Mr Khan and suggested that if the Matrix cannot be overhauled “it is time for it to be scrapped entirely”.