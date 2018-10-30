Young couple died in Yosemite fall 'while taking selfie'

A couple who fell to their deaths from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park in the United States were apparently taking a selfie, the man’s brother has said.

Park rangers recovered the bodies of 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy from about 800 feet below Taft Point.

The Taft Point features a lookout spot from edge of a cliff which offers visitors expansive views of Yosemite Valley, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls.

Visitors can also walk to the edge of a vertigo-inducing granite ledge which does not have a railing.

Mr Viswanath’s brother, Jishnu Viswanath, said the couple had set up their tripod near the ledge.