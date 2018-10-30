Fears for hundreds of jobs after Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys out Evans Cycles

Hundreds of jobs are under threat at cycling retailer Evans Cycles after the company’s new owner Sports Direct said as many as half the stores could close.

The chain, which has 62 stores in the UK, currently employs 1,300 staff.

The company, which had been seeking a buyer, went into administration on Tuesday and was then immediately sold in a process sometimes known as a "pre-pack".

Sports Direct chief executive Mike Ashley said: "We are pleased to have rescued the Evans Cycles brand."

"However, in order to save the business we only believe we will be able to keep 50% of stores open in the future. Unfortunately some stores will have to close."

The acquisition marks the latest expansion of Mr Ashley’s high street empire following the takeover of House of Fraser earlier this year.

The retail entrepreneur has also been rumoured to merge House of Fraser with its rival department store Debenhams.