In pictures: Harry v Meghan in welly-wanging contest

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have battled it out in a welly-wanging contest on the latest stop of their royal tour – with the duchess emerging victorious over her husband.

In Redvale, north of Auckland, New Zealand, Harry and Meghan each had two children on their team and took it in turns to throw the wellies – or gumboots.

Children from the environmental education programme Trees for Survival cheered on both teams – but it was Meghan who collected the trophy after her boot landed a good metre closer to the target than Harry’s.