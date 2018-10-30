Nurse Niels Högel goes on trial in Germany over 100 patient deaths

A nurse serving a life sentence for two murders has gone on trial on charges he killed a further 100 patients at two hospitals in Germany.

The murder charges against Niels Högel, 41, stem from his time at a hospital in the north-western city of Oldenburg between 1999 and 2002 and at another hospital nearby in Delmenhorst from 2003 to 2005.

Högel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders.

During the trial, he said he intentionally brought about cardiac crisis in some 90 patients in Delmenhorst because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them.

He later told investigators he also killed patients in Oldenburg.

Authorities subsequently investigated hundreds of deaths, exhuming the bodies of former patients.