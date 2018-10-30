Police search Sutton Coldfield property in Suzy Lamplugh murder probe

Police investigating the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh more than 30 years ago have begun a search at a property in the West Midlands.

Miss Lamplugh, who was then aged 25, disappeared in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.

No-one was convicted over her death but in 1994 she was officially declared dead, presumed murdered.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were carrying out a search at a premises in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

The force refused to comment on “speculation surrounding the search”, after The Sun reported the property was once connected to prime suspect John Cannan.