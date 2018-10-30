‘Spy charge’ academic detained in UAE since May freed on bail

A British academic detained in the United Arab Emirates since May on allegations of spying has been released on bail, the Foreign Office has said. Matthew Hedges, 31, had been held in solitary confinement since he was arrested on May 5 at Dubai Airport. Mr Hedges, a specialist in Middle Eastern studies at Durham University, went to the UAE to research his PhD thesis. He appeared at the Federal Court of Appeal last Wednesday accused of spying for the British Government. He has since been released on bail, the FCO said.

Matthew Hedges with his wife Daniela Tejada Credit: Daniela Tejada/PA

A spokeswoman for the FCO said: “As the Foreign Secretary has made clear, there are limits to what we can say publicly on Matthew’s case due to ongoing legal proceedings. “We are monitoring developments closely and have made the Emirati authorities aware of all our concerns. We continue to do everything we can for Matthew and his family. “Our staff are in close contact with Matthew’s wife, Daniela, offering her all possible support at what we appreciate is a hugely difficult time. We also remain in regular contact with his lawyer. “It is the longstanding policy of successive UK governments not to comment on intelligence matters.”

