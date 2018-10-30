Three-year-old boy 'fighting for life' after being hit by stolen van in Greater Manchester

A three-year-old boy is "fighting for his life" after being hit by a stolen van in a police chase.

Leo Durrington was left in a critical condition when he was knocked over by the white Ford Transit connect in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday morning.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident occurred shortly after 10.35am on Wigan Road.

The van was being pursued after failing to stop on Wigan Road.

Police officers gave the boy first aid before paramedics and an air ambulance arrived, after which the youngster was taken to hospital.