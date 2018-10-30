- ITV Report
Three-year-old boy 'fighting for life' after being hit by stolen van in Greater Manchester
A three-year-old boy is "fighting for his life" after being hit by a stolen van in a police chase.
Leo Durrington was left in a critical condition when he was knocked over by the white Ford Transit connect in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday morning.
Greater Manchester Police said the incident occurred shortly after 10.35am on Wigan Road.
The van was being pursued after failing to stop on Wigan Road.
Police officers gave the boy first aid before paramedics and an air ambulance arrived, after which the youngster was taken to hospital.
Inspector Danny Byrne of Greater Manchester Police said: "This was a horrendous incident that has left a three-year-old boy in hospital fighting for his life, and we are doing all we can to support his family at this incredibly difficult time."
He continued: "I am urging anyone that thinks they might have seen the van throughout the morning or have any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, to please get in touch as soon as possible.
"Even the smallest piece of information could be the key to us finding those responsible so please call police."
The van, which fled the scene towards Twist Lane, has since been recovered nearby, the force added.
Wigan Road remains closed between Nel Pan Lane and Hill Crest Avenue while officers are at the scene.