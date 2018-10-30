Trump's visit to Pittsburgh to honour synagogue gun attack victims met with protest

Video report ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Hundreds of Pittsburgh residents are protesting President Donald Trump's visit to the neighbourhood where 11 people were gunned down during an attack on a local synagogue. Mr Trump arrived to pay tribute to victims touched by the worst instance of anti-Semitic violence in American history. Residents gathered on Squirrel Hill, the Pittsburgh neighbourhood that is home to the Tree of Life synagogue where the victims were worshipping, to tell the president "he's not welcome in their city". One banner read: "We do bridges not walls".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

When Air Force One touched down at the airport outside Pittsburgh, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not greeted by the usual phalanx of local officials that typically welcomes a visiting president, a reflection of controversy surrounding the visit.

President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Credit: Keith Srakocic/AP

The White House said President Trump was coming to “express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community”. But local and religious leaders were divided on whether he should be there. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, told reporters before the visit was announced that the White House ought to consult with the families of the victims about their preferences and asked that the president not come during a funeral.

Other banners held by Pittsburgh residents protesting Donald Trump's arrival.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.