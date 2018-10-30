Vauxhall to recall more Zafira cars linked to fires

Zafira's model B cars affected by the recall. Credit: Vauxhall

ITV News has learned that Vauxhall is about to recall more of its Zafira cars. The model has been blighted by fires - and was first subject to recalls three years ago. But thousands of vehicles, not included in the original safety alerts are now also to be repaired by the manufacturer. Some of the affected cars date back 13 years - leaving angry owners asking why this recall has taken so long.

What has happened with Zafira recalls so far?

By 2015 Vauxhall was investigating 161 Zafira B fires. Between 2015 and 2016, 235,000 were recalled in two separate recalls but versions with electronic climate control were specifically excluded. Now, starting on Friday, Vauxhall is recalling 47,000 of them.

Which models are affected by the planned Vauxhall recall?

Zafira model B

Built between 2005 and 2014

Those fitted with electronic climate control fitted between these dates

A Vauxhall spokesperson said: "We are launching a recall of some Vauxhall Zafira models to replace the heater blower motor and regulator. These are the Zafira B models, built between 2005 and 2014, fitted with electronic climate control. There are 47,000 such cars in the UK. "We will write to owners using the keeper address data from the DVLA advising them to contact a Vauxhall Retailer to arrange to have the work carried out free of charge. Letters will start to be sent out from the end of this week. "Vauxhall Motors considers the safety of its customers very seriously. Through continual testing, we are launching a recall of some Vauxhall Zafira models to replace the heater blower motor and regulator. These are the second generation models - Zafira B - built between 2005 and 2014, that were fitted with electronic climate control (ECC). There are 47,000 such cars in the UK. "In agreement with the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency), we will write to owners using the keeper address data from the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) advising them to contact a Vauxhall Retailer to arrange to have the work carried out free of charge. Letters will start to be sent out from the end of this week."

What shall I do if my car is affected?