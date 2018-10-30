- ITV Report
Video of Texas school bus swept away by floodwaters released as driver sacked and arrested
Police in Texas have released dashcam footage from a school bus which became dangerously trapped in floodwaters.
Video showed the driver in Leander ignore a barricade and drive straight into the flooded road.
The incident occurred in the Austin area on October 16 following heavy rain.
One child was being transported by the driver before the schoolbus was quickly swept away as the water got deeper and covered the bonnet.
The bus eventually ended up in a clump of trees, where the driver and child were rescued.
The driver has since been fired by the school.
Police have also charged the male with endangering a child and failing to obey warning signs.