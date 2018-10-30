Why no budget vision for Brexit Britain?

Fans and foes of Brexit would agree on one thing: leaving the EU represents the most profound economic change this country has faced since... well at least since the dramatic shift away from managed and relatively closed economies in the 1980s and maybe since the end of the Second World War.

I say "change" because obviously the nation is divided on whether Brexit is an opportunity or a challenge.

Proponents would say "hooray, at last the UK has the opportunity to tailor economic, fiscal, trade and industrial policies to suit the needs of the nation, without having to trim and compromise as a result of ordinances from Brussels".

Opponents would say "yikes, our economy that is dependent on international businesses based here for free frictionless access to the world's biggest market, the EU's, must surely slow down as the friction and costs rise of trading with that market".

So, whether you're an expectant Brexiter or an anxious Remainer, you'll agree that Brexit will be a very big thing.

Which is why the day after the last planned budget before we leave the EU, I had the kind of thought that whacked me in the moosh like a large wet halibut: there was almost no vision in it for how to reconfigure the economy for life after we leave the EU on 29 March next year.