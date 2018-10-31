Boris Johnson effigy to be burned at annual bonfire event

A giant effigy of Boris Johnson is set to be burned at an annual bonfire celebration.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society revealed the identity of its celebrity Guy on Wednesday, saying the "blundering" ex-foreign secretary was the top choice owing to his "continuing habit" of hitting the headlines with "never-ending gaffes".

Every year the Kent society picks an infamous public figure to poke fun at during its celebrations, this year being held on Saturday.

The 36ft effigy will go up in flames alongside a traditional figure of Guy Fawkes.

More than 10,000 people attend the annual event, with families visiting from London, Surrey, Sussex and Kent.