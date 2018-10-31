- ITV Report
Boris Johnson effigy to be burned at annual bonfire event
A giant effigy of Boris Johnson is set to be burned at an annual bonfire celebration.
Edenbridge Bonfire Society revealed the identity of its celebrity Guy on Wednesday, saying the "blundering" ex-foreign secretary was the top choice owing to his "continuing habit" of hitting the headlines with "never-ending gaffes".
Every year the Kent society picks an infamous public figure to poke fun at during its celebrations, this year being held on Saturday.
The 36ft effigy will go up in flames alongside a traditional figure of Guy Fawkes.
More than 10,000 people attend the annual event, with families visiting from London, Surrey, Sussex and Kent.
The giant replica of Mr Johnson is wearing Hawaiian-style shorts with a tight-fitting blue jacket, mismatched socks and a cycle helmet.
He is holding a cake decorated in the style of the EU flag, from which he has taken a Union flag-coloured slice.
In place of his feet are depictions of the red Brexit buses which claimed Britain sent £350 million a week to the EU which could be used to fund the NHS.
He is also wearing a rosette symbolising 90 years since the society was founded.
Last year Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein was the standout pick after a string of allegations of sexual assault on female employees and movie stars emerged.
In 2016, Donald Trump was the "overwhelming choice" for the steel-framed model, made days before the then Republican US presidential candidate went head-to-head with Democrat Hillary Clinton and won the election.
In 2015, a model of scandal-hit former Fifa president Sepp Blatter was burned.
Other well-known figures to have the dubious honour of being the celebrity Guy include Katie Hopkins, Wayne Rooney, Jonathan Ross, Cherie Blair, Katie Price, Lance Armstrong, Gordon Brown, John Prescott, Anne Robinson, Saddam Hussein and Russell Brand.