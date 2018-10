Christmas stamp designs revealed by Royal Mail

Royal Mail has revealed details of this year’s Christmas stamps – all featuring postboxes. Images for the six stamps were illustrated by Stroud-based artist Andrew Davidson.

Credit: Royal Mail/PA

They all show traditional red-coloured postboxes, ranging from smaller ones mounted on a post or in a wall to a large one with a double posting slot. Each stamp features a cypher from the six monarchs of the last 100 years.

Mr Davidson, who has worked on more than 12 stamp issues for Royal Mail, said: “Knowing my illustrations on the 2018 Christmas stamps will be winging their way around the world delivering season’s greetings to friends and family gives me a real sense of festive joy.” As is usual, religious Christmas stamps of the Madonna and Child in first class and second class rates will also be available from post offices.

