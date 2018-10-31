Demand for Irish passports surges as Brexit nears

Demand for Irish passports at the country’s embassy in the UK has surged as the clock ticks down to Brexit.

Almost as many applications were received in the first half of 2018 as in the whole of 2015, the year before the European Union referendum.

Figures released to Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond, chairman of the Brexit committee in the Irish senate, showed there were almost 45,000 applications in the first half of 2018.

Mr Richmond suggested that the “looming disaster of Brexit” was prompting eligible Britons to reconnect with their Irish heritage.

He said: “Since the people of the UK voted, narrowly, to leave the EU in 2016, we have seen a continuing rise in the number of applications for Irish passports in the UK.

“Current rules entitle those born to Irish parents or grandparents to apply for an Irish passport through a claim to citizenship.

“At least 10% of the UK’s population, not including Northern Ireland, are estimated to qualify for an Irish passport and in light of Brexit, many including a number of my own family members are staking their claim to an Irish passport.