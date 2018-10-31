Dominic Raab expects Brexit deal to be completed in three weeks

Dominic Raab, the Brexit secretary, has told MPs that he expects a Brexit deal to be finalised in three weeks. In a letter dated on 24 October to Hilary Benn, chair of the House of Commons Brexit committee, he said that he “would be happy to give evidence to the Committee when a deal is finished, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable”. Mr Raab also wrote that “the end is now firmly in sight and, while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them. “We have resolved most of the issues and we are building up together what the future relationship should look like and making real progress.”

Dominic Raab's letter to Hilary Benn dated 24 October. Credit: Parliament

The letter, released by the committee on Wednesday, was dated October 24 and therefore does not reflect any breakthrough in the past few days. Negotiations are deadlocked on the question of a “backstop” arrangement to guarantee that there will be no hard border in Ireland. Prime Minister Theresa May insists she will not accept an EU proposal which would establish a customs border between Northern Ireland and the British mainland, while Brussels is resisting her plan to keep the whole UK temporarily in a customs union. Mr Raab wrote: “Despite our differences, we are not far from an agreement on this issue. We agree on the principle of a UK-wide customs backstop. An agreement on the details of that backstop should be possible. “Both sides agree that this backstop cannot provide for a permanent UK/EU relationship and are committed to a future relationship that works for the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland.

Theresa May insists she will not accept an EU proposal which would establish a customs border between Northern Ireland and the British mainland. Credit: PA