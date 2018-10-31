Fire brigade urges public to 'do the Neymar' if they catch fire

A fire service has urged people to "do the Neymar" if they find themselves catching fire over the Halloween period.

While having a playful dig at the Brazilian footballer, the Irish capital’s fire service advised people who end up in difficulty to "stop, drop and roll" to smother any flames.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared a gif image of the footballer writhing on the ground in slow motion with the words: "STOP, DROP & ROLL. If you find yourself in a position where your costume, or clothes, catch fire do the #Neymar.

"Running will only fan the flames and help the fire spread. STOPPING, DROPPING & ROLLING will smother the flames."