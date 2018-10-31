- ITV Report
Key moments from Harry and Meghan's first overseas royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have completed their first overseas tour, visiting Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
From announcing the duchess' pregnancy to the Invictus Games and welly wanging, here are some of the most memorable moments from the couple's first royal tour:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the world-famous Bondi Beach to take part in Fluro Friday, a session aimed at encouraging discussion around mental health which included an "anti-bad vibes" circle and yoga practice.
While the couple donned bright leis they opted for less neon than the other assembled members, and while Harry was offered the chance to swap his shirt and trousers for a wetsuit and try his hand at surfing, he declined.
Instead the couple took part in a group discussion, and Meghan revealed she had been up since 4.30am that day, rising early to do some yoga and telling those assembled that it is "so good for healing your mind".
A five-year-old boy stole the show as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dubbo for the second day of their overseas tour.
Luke Vincent gave Prince Harry a hug and rubbed the 34-year-old’s beard, before Meghan also got a hug.
School principal Anne Van Darrel said the youngster was mesmerised with Harry’s facial hair.
She said: "Luke’s favourite person in the world is Santa Claus, who has a beard. So he rubbed Harry’s beard.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a splash as they watched the sailing final of the Invictus Games on a boat alongside the parents of one of the competitors.
The couple braved the choppy seas and took a boat out to a 40ft Hanse 400 yacht, where they laughed and smiled while watching the race, standing up at times for a better view of the action.
Prince Harry was seen helping Meghan onto the yacht to watch the race, which saw host country Australia take first place.
Prince Harry and Meghan had been given the warmest and most colourful during their visit to the Kingdom of Tonga.
The couple were not there for long but the nation nearly came to a stop for their visit.
Children were given two days off school, people took time off work and they lined the streets wherever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given a traditional Maori greeting as they arrived in New Zealand – rubbing noses with Maori elders as they received a hongi.
Meghan and Harry were welcomed to the country with a powhiri – a ceremony involving singing and dancing – at Government House in Wellington.
The Duchess of Sussex showed off her welly-wanging prowess with a deft underarm throw during the royal tour.
Harry and Meghan and their respective teams sparred off in Redvale, north of Auckland, after planting trees and dedicating 20 hectares of forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) scheme.
Harry and Meghan each had two children on their team and took it in turns throwing boots as other pupils cheered them on.
The duchess’s team emerged victorious after she landed her boot a good metre closer to the target than the duke.