Khashoggi ‘strangled as soon as he entered consulate’

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and his body was dismembered before being disposed of, a top Turkish prosecutor has said. A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s office added that Mr Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and disposed of.

Image purportedly showing Jamal Khashoggi entering the consulate. Credit: CCTV/TRT World via AP

It also said that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no “concrete results” despite “good-willed efforts” by Turkey to uncover the truth. The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Mr Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on October 2 to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee. The announcement came as Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, ended a three-day visit to Istanbul during which he held talks with Fidan and other Turkish officials.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a memorial event for her fiance at the Mechanical Engineers Institute in London. Credit: PA

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over the killing of Khashoggi. It is also pressing Saudi Arabia for information concerning Khashoggi's remains, which still haven't been found, as well as who ordered the journalist's slaying. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also called on Riyadh to disclose the identity of an alleged local collaborator said to have been involved in disposing of Khashoggi's body. Khashoggi, a 59-year-old columnist for The Washington Post, vanished after entering the consulate in Istanbul to pick up paperwork for his upcoming marriage to his fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. A critic of the Saudi royal family, Khashoggi had been living in exile in the United States.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Credit: PA