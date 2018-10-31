Medicinal cannabis now available on prescription to Northern Irish patients

Cannabis-based medicinal products will be available in Northern Ireland from today. The products can only be obtained if they have been prescribed by a specialist hospital doctor. The Department of Health (DoH) says patients must have an unmet clinical needs. The move follows a high profile campaign for the relaxation of regulations around cannabis-based products for medicinal use. Billy Caldwell, 13, of Castlederg, Co Tyrone, hit the headlines during the campaign.

Billy Caldwell, who has a rare form of epilepsy, with his mother Charlotte. Credit: PA/Brian Lawless

Earlier this year, he received national attention when his medicinal cannabis was confiscated by the Home Office after a trip to Canada to access the medication. Billy suffers from a severe form of epilepsy and his mother Charlotte says medicinal cannabis products help to ease his symptoms. She spent years campaigning for the law change. The Home Office then gave him a short-term licence and the DoH issued an emergency licence to allow him access to cannabis oil medication. Belfast Health Trust secured a licence to administer the medication to Billy at the Royal Victoria Hospital. He was then given permission to receive the medication at his Castlederg home. In early October, Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced a decision to reschedule the products, relaxing the rules around the circumstances in which they can be given to patients, after considering expert advice from a specially commissioned review. Charlotte said she wept happy tears at the move. “What started out as a journey for me as Billy’s mummy to help my little boy has become something much bigger,” she said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.