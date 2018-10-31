One in three Britons now eating less or no meat – report

A third of Britons now eat less meat or none at all, with one in eight now identifying as vegan or vegetarian, according to a report. A further fifth of consumers (21%) describe themselves as “flexitarian” – eating increasing amounts of plant-based meals without eliminating meat entirely – while half of those who say they are vegan or vegetarian eat meat at weekends, occasionally or on special occasions, a survey for the annual Waitrose Food and Drink report suggests.

Waitrose Food and Drink Report 2018

Some 33.5% of people say they are cutting down on, or cutting out, meat, while 9.5% say they are vegetarian and 3% are vegan. Some 60% of vegans and 40% of vegetarians have adopted the lifestyle over the past five years, with 55% citing animal welfare concerns, 45% changing their diet for health reasons and 38% mentioning environmental concerns, the survey found. However 41% admitted to missing eating a Sunday roast and 11% missed eating pork scratchings.

Mushroom and Gruyere burgers with sweetcorn salsa. Credit: Waitrose/PA