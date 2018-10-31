Pakistan acquits Christian woman Asia Bibi facing death penalty for blasphemy

Pakistan’s top court has acquitted a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 on blasphemy charges.

The landmark ruling in the Supreme Court to free Asia Bibi could ignite mass protests or violence by hardline Islamists.

The charges against Ms Bibi date back to 2009 when she went to get water for her and fellow farm workers. Two Muslim women refused to drink from a container used by a Christian and a few days later a mob accused her of blasphemy.

Ms Bibi’s family and her lawyer say she never insulted the prophet but she was convicted and sentenced to death.

She had been held at an undisclosed location for security reasons and is now expected to leave the country.

Protests took place ahead of and after the ruling, a controversial move in a country where the mere rumour of blasphemy can ignite mob violence and lynchings. Combating alleged blasphemy has become a central rallying cry for hardline Islamists.