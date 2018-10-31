Pharmaceutical company ITH Pharma charged following baby deaths

Pharmaceutical company ITH Pharma Ltd has been charged with a number of offences following the deaths and illnesses of babies at a number of hospitals, Scotland Yard said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “ITH Pharma Ltd, based at Premier Park, NW10, has been charged with seven counts of supplying a medicinal product which was not of the nature or quality specified in the prescription on 27 May 2014.

”It has also been charged with failing to take all reasonably practicable steps to ensure that patients were not infected by contaminants, in breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act, between 1 August 2009 and 1 June 2014.

“The company is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 December.”

