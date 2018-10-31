'Out of date' image of Essex village used in Republican pro-Trump ad

A Republican candidate has apologised after using a picture of a seaside village in Essex in an attempt to woo voters to back President Donald Trump in the midterm elections.

The image posted on Dr Nick Stella's Facebook campaign page shows an old image of Jaywick Sands, a seaside village near Clacton in Essex.

The village once topped a government list of the most deprived towns in 2015.

Tendring District Council criticised the Republican's use of the "out of date" image citing a two-year £6.5 million programme used to improve the roads and drainage.

Paul Honeywood, a Council Cabinet Member told ITV News: “I know that many Jaywick Sands residents will be outraged at being smeared in this way and rightly so.

“Perhaps Dr Stella would like to come down and visit Jaywick Sands to learn about how we really get things done, rather than engaging in this sort of negative campaigning?”