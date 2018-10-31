Retirees living abroad call for state pension freeze to be scrapped

A 93-year-old is leading a campaign to change pension arrangements for people living overseas.

Anne Puckridge, a Second World War veteran, believes she has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket since moving to Canada in 2001.

She is one of around half a million Britons who have had their state pensions frozen at the level they were upon emigrating.

Pensions for those living in the UK rise every year in line with inflation.

Most of those affected live in Commonwealth countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Ms Puckridge handed a petition in to 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.