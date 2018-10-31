Serious and organised crime ‘costs UK economy £37 billion a year’

Serious and organised crime costs the UK economy £37 billion a year, according to an official assessment. Ministers and law enforcement chiefs published the figure as they laid bare the scale of damage inflicted by the most dangerous and prolific criminal networks. They said the gangs’ activities affect more UK citizens, more often, than all other national security threats combined. There are around 4,600 serious and organised crime groups in the UK, according to the latest assessment from the National Crime Agency.

They use violence and intimidation in communities to operate and prey on the most vulnerable in society, the Home Office said. Detailing the impact of serious and organised crime, NCA director general Lynne Owens said: “It means children being abused, the vulnerable being trafficked, it means cyber crime. “It means criminal markets that trade drugs, trade firearms, trade in people and make profit as a result. “And it means those so-called ‘untouchables’ who invest their illicit finance in the UK and cause people to question the efficacy of the country’s prosperity as a result.” She said the threat has changed rapidly in volume and complexity over the last five years. Ms Owens told the Press Association: “It now affects more UK citizens more often than any other national security threat. “Each year it kills more of our citizens than terrorism, war and natural disasters combined. “And it costs the UK at least £37 billion annually.” The figure has risen sharply since the last official estimate of £24 billion published five years ago. Ms Owens said the sum is made up of different types of costs.

