- ITV Report
Son of Leicester City owner honours 'extraordinary father' Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
The son of the Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has said he is "touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts."
Mr Vichai, two members of staff, the pilot and the pilot's partner died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement from Leicester City Football Club: "I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming support."
The chairman's son wrote: "What happened made me realise how important my dad was to many people all over the world and I’m touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts."
"I’m extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father."
He thanked people for their kind messages on behalf of the whole family, and the emergency services for their response on the night of the helicopter crash.
Aiyawatt said he would like to carry on his father's "big vision and dreams".
"From him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that.
"I know that I will receive the support I need to make this happen and I am so grateful for all your messages and kind words."
Aiyawatt commented on his father's community spirit and what he achieved.
"He made Leicester City into a family. And nothing would make him prouder than to see how the Leicester City family that he built is supporting each other through a time of such sadness," he said.
He praised his father for being his "role model" and said he hopes to continue his "legacy".
"My dad had a way of teaching me about life and work without making it seem like a lesson. He was my mentor and role model," he said.
"Today, he has left me with a legacy to continue and I will do everything I can to carry on his big vision and dreams".
In the last line of his statement, he wrote: "I miss you dad, with all of my heart".