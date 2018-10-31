Son of Leicester City owner honours 'extraordinary father' Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

The son of the Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has said he is "touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts."

Mr Vichai, two members of staff, the pilot and the pilot's partner died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement from Leicester City Football Club: "I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming support."

The chairman's son wrote: "What happened made me realise how important my dad was to many people all over the world and I’m touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts."

"I’m extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father."

He thanked people for their kind messages on behalf of the whole family, and the emergency services for their response on the night of the helicopter crash.