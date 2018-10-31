Supermarket robber shown wrestling police officer from patrol car in Horsham

A supermarket robber who threw a police officer from her patrol car in a bid to escape has been jailed for 14 years.

Owen Smith was caught on CCTV grappling with the police officer as she sat in the driver's seat, dragging her out and dumping her on the ground.

The unemployed 29-year-old had ransacked a Tesco Express in Horsham using a baseball during the early hours of July 6, Hove Crown Court heard.

A staff member managed to call police who arrived as the two attackers meant to take off.

CCTV showed Smith wrestle PC Ellie Young out of the car and then climb into the driver's seat.

But PC Young's partner and other police officers managed to swarm the car and arrest Smith before he drove away.