Two teens arrested after three-year-old Leo Durrington left critical in hit-and-run

Two teenagers have been arrested after a three-year-old boy was left fighting for his life following a hit-and-run collision.

Leo Durrington, from Wigan, was hit by a stolen white Ford Transit Connect van which was being followed by officers in Leigh after failing to stop on Wigan Road shortly after 10.35am on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to report a collision and failing to stop following a collision.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.

A force spokesman said Leo had suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in a critical condition in hospital.

After hitting Leo, the van was driven towards Twist Lane and was later recovered by police on St Johns Street in Abram.