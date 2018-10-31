UK Weather forecast: Rain clearing tomorrow. Dry and bright on Friday

This Evening and Tonight:

Rain will push into southeast England this evening, merging with showery rain continuing to move in from the west, bringing some rain for many overnight. Drier in Scotland and also Northern Ireland where some dense fog is likely.

Thursday:

Cloudy with rain in central and eastern areas to start. This will gradually clear eastwards allowing drier, brighter conditions to develop from the west though a few showers remain likely.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: