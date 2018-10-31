- ITV Report
UK Weather forecast: Showery rain in the north and west, mostly dry elsewhere
Today:
Showery rain affecting some west and northwestern areas. A few heavy showers are also possible in southern England. Largely dry and sunny elsewhere and feeling a little milder than of late.
Tonight:
Rain moving into southeast England during the evening, eventually merging with showery rain continuing to move in from the west. Patchy frost and fog in Northern Ireland and Scotland.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: