US government funding for World Anti-Doping Agency under threat unless it resolves current crisis

Pressure on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has increased again following an emergency summit at the White House in Washington DC, which concluded clean athletes are being failed and Russia has had it too easy.

The event, which was attended by Sports Ministers (including Britain’s Tracey Crouch), national anti-doping agencies and athletes too, heard how America’s patience with WADA is running out.

The US, which provides the single biggest slice of WADA’s annual budget, has concluded that without reform “nothing is off the table.”

That is shorthand for pulling funding from the beleaguered organization.