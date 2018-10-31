Waitrose Food magazine editor William Sitwell stepping down after 'killing vegans' email

William Sitwell also appears as a critic on the BBC programme MasterChef. Credit: BBC/Shine TV Ltd

Waitrose Food magazine editor William Sitwell is stepping down from the post after coming under fire for joking about "killing vegans". Mr Sitwell, who also appears as a critic on the BBC programme MasterChef, suggested journalist Selene Nelson should pen a series of articles about force-feeding meat to vegans, whom he accused of "hypocrisy". Ms Nelson had pitched a regular series on vegan cooking, featuring recipes, commentary and news. Her friend Nick Chowdrey, shared an image of Mr Sitwell's email response on social media.

The magazine editor wrote: "Hi Selene. Thanks for this. How about a series on killing vegans, one by one. Ways to trap them? How to interrogate them properly? Expose their hypocrisy? Force-feed them meat? Make them eat steak and drink red wine?" In a statement, Waitrose & Partners Food Magazine said it believed it was the "right and proper move" for Mr Sitwell to step down as editor. The statement said: "We have been informed by John Brown Media, who produce the Waitrose & Partners Food Magazine, that William Sitwell is stepping down as Editor of Waitrose & Partners Food magazine with immediate effect. "In the light of William’s recent email remarks, we’ve told John Brown Media that we believe this is the right and proper move - we will be working with them to appoint a new editor for the magazine. "We have had a relationship with William for almost 20 years and are grateful for his contribution to our business over that time."

Waitrose launched a new Vegan range this month. Credit: PA