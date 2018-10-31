What the papers say – October 31

Brexit and the Budget are among the topics making headlines on Wednesday. The Daily Mirror reports that teachers have slammed Chancellor Philip Hammond over an “insulting” £400 million “gift” to schools in the Budget. “Must Do Better”, the headline reads.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads on Brexit, reporting that analysis has suggested Britain’s economy will suffer a sharp rise in unemployment and falling household incomes that would trigger a recession should Theresa May fail to secure a deal to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU next year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Fears over Brexit have led to a rush for Irish passports, with the number of British residents applying for one having nearly doubled since the EU referendum, The Times says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, the Daily Telegraph claims scientists behind a clinical trial at University College London have been accused of a “cover-up” over the deaths of two young women who died after undergoing experimental treatment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i reports that air pollution in the UK is as big a threat as obesity.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Metro claims that a family were left with just 74p to live on for a week after a Universal Credit mix-up.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says one of two men to be jailed over the 9/11 terror attacks is back in his home country as a free man.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express reports that a Falklands veteran has gone on hunger strike demanding better treatment for former servicemen.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Financial Times says Brussels has sought to reassure European traders that they will temporarily be able to use crucial UK derivatives clearing services even if Britain crashes out of the EU without an exit deal.