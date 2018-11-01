Government may call time on all-hours drinking at airports to curb drunken behaviour

The Government could call time on drinking at all hours at airports under proposals unveiled on Thursday.

A review has been launched to see whether licensing laws should be changed to tackle the problem of drunk and disruptive passengers.

At present, sales of alcohol by pubs, bars, restaurants, lounges and shops beyond the security gates at international airports in England and Wales are not regulated by licensing laws.

But following a rise in reports of drunk and disorderly passengers, there have been calls for airport alcohol sellers to be subject to the same licensing rules as elsewhere.

This could mean the serving of alcohol being delayed until 10am.

Drunk passengers have been warned they could face hefty fines if their behaviour disrupts a flight, while Civil Aviation Authority figures released earlier this year showed that 417 flights were hit by serious passenger misconduct in 2017.

Airlines have also called for a crackdown on pre-flight alcohol sales.

Launching the consultation on Thursday, Victoria Atkins, minister for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability, said: "Most UK air passengers behave responsibly when flying, but any disruptive or drunk behaviour is entirely unacceptable.

"This government is committed to ensuring that the travelling environment for airline passengers remains safe and enjoyable.

"This is an excellent opportunity for all interested parties to engage directly with us, inform our understanding of the problem and identify suitable solutions."

While the Licensing Act 2003 does not regulate the sale and supply of alcohol on planes, travellers already face up to two years in prison or an unlimited fine for drunkenness on an aircraft.