Black Friday sales bonanza ruled out by B&Q

B&Q will abandon Black Friday for the first time this year as it released research suggesting almost half of consumers do not plan to shop in the sales event.

The DIY chain said it would instead focus on “year-round low prices”, claiming research found shoppers do not trust Black Friday deals and are turning away from the event.

Some 46% of people say they are not planning to shop in this year’s event on November 23, according to a poll for the store, while 43% said they often or always returned items after regretting purchases made in short-term sales.